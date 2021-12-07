The Zimbabwe Football Association is reportedly considering reappointing Benjani Mwaruwari in the Warriors technical set-up.

Mwaruwari was as one of the three assistant coaches under Croatian gaffer, Zdravko Logarusic. His stint, however, lasted for two games after ZIFA dissolved the entire technical team in September for underperforming.

The former Manchester City striker couldn’t make a return to the fold when Norman Mapeza took over the reins on an interim basis in the final four games of the World Cup Qualifiers.

But according to the Herald, Mwaruwari is now set for a reunion with the national team ahead of the Afcon finals in January in Cameroon.

He is expected to form part of the technical technical team to lead the Warriors at the continental football jamboree. Mapeza, who held the fort as interim coach for the last three months, will be the head coach.

An unnamed source told the publication: “The issue of the coach is yet to be finalised. Of course, engagements have been going on and hopefully by the end of this week we should know which direction things are taking.

“But what is likely to be certain is that Benjani Mwaruwari will be returning as one of the assistant coaches. In fact, the idea was to give Mapeza a contract after the World Cup qualifiers and then allow him to choose his assistants.”

The source added: “This time he was supposed to have three assistants, including Benjani, because there was a general feeling that he did not have enough time to make his contributions.

“So, whoever is coming as coach, even if the plans to re-engaging Mapeza fail, should include Benjani in the set-up. His experience is needed and his influence is critical, especially when going to such a tournament as the Afcon finals.”