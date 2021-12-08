The Premier Soccer League has announced that five Matchday 3 games have been postponed after several players and officials tested positive for coronavirus.

The matches were scheduled for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

But after the outbreak, the league has announced rearranged fixtures involving unaffected teams.

According to PSL Covid-19 regulations, a fixture should be postponed if the involved club records at least seven positive cases.

The games will be played over the weekend.

Saturday 11 December

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Herentals (Baobab Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Tenax (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday 12 December

Bulawayo Chiefs vs FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium).

Harare City vs Yadah (NSS)

*Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT for all the games.

Postponed Matches

ZPC Kariba vs Triangle United (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Black Rhinos vs CAPS United (NSS)

WhaWha vs Bulawayo City (Ascot Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium)

Dynamos vs Cranborne Bullets (NSS)