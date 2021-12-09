The Warriors squad for the coming Afcon 2021 continues to weaken after Tendayi Darikwa became the latest key player to withdraw.

The Wigan Athletic captain was named in the forty-man preliminary team for the tournament registered at CAF last month.

ZIFA, through Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, sent a letter to both the player and his club informing them about the selection.

But the 29-year old has revealed to Mpandare that he is not coming for the games due to what he called “personal reasons”.

“Yes, Tendayi (Darikwa) was among the forty players I sent invitations to their clubs requesting for their clearances ahead of the Afcon finals,” the team manager told H-Metro.

“I do not only send invitations to clubs, but also the players, and he told me that he is not available for the Cameroon showdown.

“He said he is excusing himself for personal reasons.”

Darikwa also excused himself from the final two games in the World Cup Qualifiers, and there was talk that he is considering his future with the Warriors.

Other key players unavailable for the tournament include Khama Billiat, Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway.

Billiat quit international football last month over frustrations with the national team, while Galloway and Munetsi suffered injuries that will sideline them for months.

The Afcon finals will start on 9 January, and Zimbabwe is in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.