Tinotenda Kadewere has been included in the Lyon’s matchday squad for the Europa clash against Rangers tonight.

The Zimbabwean was dropped from the team that played to a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

He makes his way back into the squad as he hopes to end his struggles this season.

Kadewere has made three appearances in the inter-club competition but is yet to find the back of the net.

The goal-drought has also spilled into other competitions. The struggles were worsened by a leg injury sustained in September plus a three-game red card ban he received before the November international break.

Meanwhile, Lyon have already secured a place in the Europa Round of 32 after attaining an unassailable lead in Group A with 15 points.

Kick-off is at 7:45 pm CAT.