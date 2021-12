Spain’s La Liga has paid tribute to local football academy, Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, for its project in Africa.

The international academy opened last year in October and is the first on the continent for the Spanish top-flight club Real Betis.

It recently brought in its first set of foreigners after signing Brazilian midfielder Bernardo Ribeiro and Ghanaian wing back Patrick Oshiah.

The expansion beyond the Zimbabwean boarders has now earned them recognition from La Liga.