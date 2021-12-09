The game between Atlanta-Villarreal, set to be played on Thursday, will decide the final team to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Juventus were the first four teams to book their spots on Matchday 4, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Inter Milan joined them on Matchday 5.

Atletico Madrid, LOSC Lille, RB Salzburg and Benfica qualified on the final matchday.

Only the first and second placed teams in each of the eight groups (A-H) advanced to the first knockout stage.

The Round 16 fixtures will be confirmed at a draw on 13 December.

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, and the second legs being played on 8/9/15/16 March.

Qualified Teams: