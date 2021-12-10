The appointment of Norman Mapeza as Warriors coach has been nullified by Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board, casting further confusion as to who really is in charge of Zimbabwean football.

Mapeza, whose 3-month contract as head coach of the national team expired after the World Cup qualifiers, was reappointed to take charge of next month’s AFCON qualifiers, yesterday.

“In consultation and with guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission, coach Norman Mapeza will continue as Head Coach and will guide Warriors to the Cameroon Afcon finals. The coach has been given latitude to come up with his assistants in the interest of teamwork,” wrote the association’s acting CEO Xolisani Gwesela.

However, the Felton Kamambo-led board, which is currently suspended by the SRC, has distanced itself from not only Mapeza’s appointment, but every other decision made in without their consent.

