The new Covid-19 crisis continues to wreck havoc, amid revelations that three more Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games initially slated for this weekend, have been postponed.

Five games were suspended ealier this week, but the PSL have announced that three more will not take place, owing to surging cases of the resurgent virus.

Postponed Matches

ZPC Kariba vs Triangle United (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Black Rhinos vs CAPS United (NSS)

WhaWha vs Bulawayo City (Ascot Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium)

Dynamos vs Cranborne Bullets (NSS)

Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs FC Platinum

Harare City FC vs Yadah FC

“This serves to advise that following the latest Covid Test results received today, the following

additional Castle Lager PSL Matchday Three fixtures have been postponed,” said the PSL in a statement.

“The fixtures will be rescheduled to a date to be advised.”

