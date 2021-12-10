Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare says the process to persuade Khama Billiat to bounce back into the national team fold for next month’s AFCON finals is work in progress.

Billiat retired from international football last month but there are plans to try and make him change his mind and take part in the continental spectacle in Cameroon.

Mpandare said the process will commence soon.

“It’s work in progress, we will pay him a visit soon,” the former Gunners official told Soccer24.

Some fans disagree with the ‘expensive’ idea of ZIFA sending a delegation to South Africa just to have a conversation with the Kaizer Chiefs star, suggesting that it is better for there to be a virtual meeting between the two parties and Mpandare said they are still weighing their options.

“Visiting him is one of the many options around and virtual is another available we will make a decision on that. We will take the best option available,” he said.

Related