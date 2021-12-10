Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi scored his 23rd goal of the season as Greentown FC beat FC Kunshan 2-1 in the Chinese League One yesterday.

The big striker coolly-converted a 71st minute penalty which he had won, to extended his lead at the top of the goalscoring chart.

He is three goals ahead of Nigerian Chisom Egbuchulam.

Of the 23 goals the former CAPS United striker has netted this campaign, only three of those have been penalties.

The win takes Greentown to fourth on the table, with 65 points from 31 games.

