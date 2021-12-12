The Warriors’ squad for the Afcon 2021 tournament has been threatened with another withdrawal after England-based forward Tawanda Maswanhise failed to secure his passport on time before the team travels to Cameroon for the tournament.

Maswanhise, who plays for Leicester City’s Under 23s, was included in the provisional forty-man squad submitted at CAF last month.

But according to Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, the 19-year-old could become the latest withdrawal just weeks before the Afcon 2021 starts.

Other players that have pulled out of the competition are Tendayi Darikwa, who is out on personal grounds, and the injured duo of Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway.

“Because of his busy schedule, Tawanda has not been able to go to the Embassy (in London) to kick start the passport process,” Mpandare explained to the Sunday Mail.

“I am sure you are also aware that we have other players like Darikwa, Munetsi and Galloway who are not part of the squad.”

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat is another key player set to miss the Afcon 2021 after he retired from international football in November.

Zimbabwe are in Group B and will open their campaign with a date against Senegal on January 10 before playing the Malawi Flames four days later.