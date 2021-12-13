UEFA will redo the Champions League draw after a serious blunder which saw Manchester United not included in the pot of opponents to face Atletico Madrid.

United were initially drawn against Villarreal, which was against competition rules, given both were paired together in the group stage.

But the Red Devils’ ball was not put back into the relevant pot, enabling them to be drawn against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team picked out.

The draw will be redone today at 4 pm CAT.

A statement from UEFA reads: “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET (4 pm CAT).”

