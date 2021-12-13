UEFA have redone the Champions League Round of 16 draw following a blunder in the initial event that saw Manchester United not included in the pot of opponents to face Atletico Madrid.

United were initially drawn against Villarreal, which was against competition rules, given both were paired together in the group stage.

But the Red Devils’ ball was not put back into the relevant pot, enabling them to be drawn against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team picked out.

In the second draw, last season’s winners Chelsea Lille will face while Atletico Madrid will be up against Manchester United in one of the headlining fixture of the round.

Other big encounters include Inter Milan vs Liverpool and PSG vs Real Madrid.

The first legs are set for 15/16 and 22/23 February 2022, with the return legs planned for 8/9 and 15/16 March 2022.

The 2021/22 Champions League final will take place Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Here is the outcome of the second draw:

FC Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid.

