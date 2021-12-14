Sergio Aguero will announce his retirement from playing football at a press conference in Barcelona on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old was recently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) after he complained of chest pains and dizziness on his second league start for Barcelona against Alaves in October.

He was initially sidelined by the condition for at least three months.

But the Argentine has now been forced to hang his boots to avoid more complications.

Aguero signed for Barca in the summer on a free transfer from Manchester City, where he had scored 184 goals in 275 Premier League appearances to become the club’s all-time top scorer.

