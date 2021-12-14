Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Denver Mukamba and veteran left-back Onismor Bhasera will bounce back to the Warriors fold as they are in the 40-member provisional squad for the AFCON finals.

Mukamba has been brilliant for Madamburo this season, with many mentioning his name when the Warriors would struggle to break down defences previously, due to the lack of a creative player.

He was last drafted to the national team by former coach Zdravko Logarusic for the CHAN finals but did not feature at the tournament.

Bhasera was called to the squad by Mapeza for the Ghana double-header in the World Cup qualifiers and featured in the first game in Cape Coast but was not called for the South Africa and Ethiopia matches.

“He (Bhasera), just like Denver, will be among the 40 players set to be named by the coach (Norman Mapeza) when he announces his squad this week,” a well-placed source in the Warriors technical team told Soccer24.

The team will kick start preparations for the continental spectacle on December 23.

