The Sports and Recreational Commission (SRC) says it will bankroll the Warriors’ AFCON 2021 campaign and proposed a budget of US$800 000.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to take part in the 33rd edition of the AFCON finals in Cameroon but preparations for the biannual showpiece have been marred by on-going squabbles between the sports regulatory body in the country and ZIFA.

The SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board on November 16.

In the absence of the board, the ZIFA secretariat will oversee preparations for the finals, in consultation with SRC.

“A proposed budget of US$800 000 and ZWL 21 000 000 has been tabled,” the SRC said in a statement.

“At this point the only thing that might hinder Zim’s participation at the AFCON 2022 is if CAF/FIFA issues a ban on Zim. We continue to be hopeful from the engagements conducted to date with both parties that this will not be the case.”

“The ZIFA secretariat will be availed the necessary budgetary support in order to ensure the Warriors participate at the 2022 AFCON finals. The SRC is in full support of all the efforts being channeled by the current ZIFA secretariat in this regard.”

Related