Marvelous Nakamba’s chances of going to the AFCON finals in Cameroon have been dealt a further blow, amid revelations that the injured midfielder may miss the rest of the Premier League season.

The 27-year old was substituted in the second half of Aston Villa’s 0-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield this past weekend.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed that a specialist will be required to determine the extent of the injury.

“We sent him for an MRI scan and the news that has come back is not good.

“The idea is to send him to a specialist on Tuesday and we’ll then know more about the damage and what we’ll need to do going forward.”

However, United Kingdom-based publication The Athletic reports that Nakamba might miss the rest of the season.