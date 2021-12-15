Reports suggesting that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations could be cancelled have reemerged just three weeks before the start of the tournament on 9 January 2022.

According to French outlet RMC, the CAF board is currently discussing the possible cancellation of the football event due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Afcon had already been pushed back because of the pandemic, with the tournament initially scheduled for the winter of 2020.

The publication also cited the complex issues around players based in Europe.

The European Club Association recently wrote to CAF that the clubs in Europe have no intention to release their African players for the Afcon in Cameroon, expressing concerns over the well-being of players.

There has also been a security crisis in the host country due to the political unrest in the West African country, with state forces recently attacking part of Bamenda, while separatist groups have continuously threatened the tournament.

Zimbabwe is among the 24 teas that qualified for the tournament.