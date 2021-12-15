The Confederation of African Football has dismissed reports that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations could be cancelled just three weeks before the start of the tournament on 9 January 2022.

French outlet RMC claimed that the CAF board is currently discussing the possible cancellation of the football event due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But CAF Head of Media Relations and Operations, Lux September describes the reports as “fake news”.

CAF have quashed reports circulating on several European platforms suggesting that #AFCON2021 is on the brink of cancellation. CAF Head of Media Relations and Operations, Lux September describes the reports as "Fake news". pic.twitter.com/5X1a0dSqga — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 15, 2021

This is not the first time CAF has been forced to clear the air on the confussion surrounding the hosting of the tournament.

Early in the month, director of communications Alex Siewe dismissed rumours that the venue could be changed following the recent discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Cameroon.

