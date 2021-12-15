Marvelous Nakamba has become the latest key player in the Warriors squad for Afcon to withdraw after suffering a knee injury.

The midfielder underwent a scan this week and will see a specialist to determine the extent of the injury.

Aston Villa coach, Steven Gerrard, painted a gloomy picture and hinted the Warriors international could require surgery.

Khama Billiat was included in the squad before he announced his retirement from international football in November.

The forward’s name, however, is still on the list, but his availability remains uncertain.

Tendayi Darikwa withdrew from the squad on personal grounds, while Tawanda Maswanhise pulled out after failing to secure a Zimbabwean passport on time.

Zimbabwe is in Group B and will open their campaign, with a date against Senegal on January 10 before playing the Malawi Flames four days later.

Here is the list of players that have pulled out of the Warriors squad for Afcon.

Player Name Reason of Withdraw Marvelous Nakamba Injury Marshall Munetsi Injury Tendayi Darikwa Personal Issue Brendan Galloway Injury Tawanda Maswanhise Passport Issue Khama Billiat International Retirement