The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the rescheduled Matchday 3 games that were were initially set for last week.

The games had been postponed after several players and officials tested positive for coronavirus.

Only one match, Ngezi Platinum vs Herentals, was not affected and went on as scheduled last weekend.

The rearranged fixtures will be played from Friday and wrap up on Sunday.

Here are details of the games: