South Africa-based broadcaster, DStv’s SuperSport, will broadcast the 2021 Afcon matches.

The pay-TV service had lost the rights to show all CAF games and events in 2019 after the continental football body cancelled its arrangement with French agency Lagardere.

But the games will return on the screen when the continental football event starts on 9 January.

The broadcaster will show all 52 games live across two channels.

For South African accounts, the PSL channel will carry 43 matches with the remaining nine available on SS Variety 3.

For Zimbabwean accounts, SS Variety 1 will feature 43 matches with the other nine on SS Football.

The Warriors are among the twenty-four countries that qualified for tournament.

The national team is in Group B along with Senegal, Guinea and fellow COSAFA team Malawi.

Warriors fixture schedule:

Matchday 1 – Group B

Senegal vs Zimbabwe (3 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 2 – Group B

Malawi vs Zimbabwe (6 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 3 – Group B

Zimbabwe vs Guinea (6 pm at Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

*All times CAT/Zim time.