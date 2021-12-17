Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba underwent a successful surgery and will be out for approximately 3-4 months, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has said.

The 27-year old injured his knee against Liverpool at Anfield this past weekend, a setback which has ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

In his press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash against Burnley, Gerrard was asked to give update on the Zimbabwe international and said: “He’s had successful surgery. The surgeon is really happy with his operation and how it’s gone and now he’ll start his recovery process and recovery plan.

“He’s going to be missing for somewhere in the region of 12 weeks if it is a fantastic rehab or it could be up to 16 weeks. It will be somewhere in the middle of 12-16 weeks,” Gerrard added.