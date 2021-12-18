Jordan Zemura has reclaimed his berth in the Bournemouth first XI after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Zimbabwean spent two months on the sidelines, missing seven games on the way, after suffering the knock in the Cherries’ match against Reading in October.

He started training earlier in the month but was only included in the matchday squad ahead of today’s game.

He is the first XI to face Middlesbrough this afternoon and will make his fifteenth start of the English Championship season.

Kick-off is at 2:30 pm CAT and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Zemura returns

Kelly also starts

Stanislas back on bench Here's how we line up for today's early kick-off against Middlesbrough #afcb — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 18, 2021