Follow our live coverage of the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership season, rescheduled Matchday 3 action.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Black Rhinos 0-0 CAPS United

Chicken Inn vs Tenax CS

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Triangle United

WhaWha 0-0 Bulawayo City

 

