The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has written to CAF requesting a special consideration in the registering of the Warriors squad for the 2021 AFCON.

The local FA submitted a provisional squad of forty players at CAF last month, and according to the rules, the final team for the tournament should be selected from this list.

But ZIFA has requested for a special consideration in registering the final twenty-three men that will do duty in Cameroon next month. The association wants a waiver so that the technical can be allowed to add some new players that were initially not part of the 40-member provisional team.

The request is based on the issue of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the local league.

The domestic campaign has not been running consistently in past two years as the games were suspended for the majority of the season.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the final squad registration for Afcon is on the 29th of December.

The tournament will kick off on the 9th of January 2022.