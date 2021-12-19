National U23 team coach and former Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari has launched a youth football league in Bulawayo.

The launch happened on Friday and the event was attended by the Mayor of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni, former players and officials from local clubs.

The league will be managed by Mwaruwari’s sports consultancy, BM Sports which is under the Benjani Mwaruwari Foundation.

Nyaradzo Group will be the main sponsors, along with Australia based- Adachi, while the Bulawayo City Council pledged to partner with the league.