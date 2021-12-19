Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 action.

Latest:

Dynamos 1-0 Cranbourne Bullets

31′ Namakoma tries from a range but his shot goes over. No problem for Mvula.

25′ Bullets picking up but are being kept at bay as they struggle to reach near the box.

20′ Dynamos dominating the pace in the opening moments of the game.

15′ Big Chance!!! Antonio breaks free, and picks up a through ball inside the box. He tries a first time shot and his effort goes past the advancing keeper, but it misses the target by inches.

11′ Mutudza tries from a range but Makoni goes high to tip the ball over for a cornerkick. Murwira takes it but finds not takes. Bullets eventually clear the danger.

4′ Cornerkick to Dynamos, Murwira swings it in but Bullets clear their lines.

2′ Goal!!! Eonde squares the ball into the box to find Nyahwa who taps in to open the scoring. 1-0 to Dynamos.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Mawadza, Jalai, Murwira, Maliselo, Nyahwa, Chatikobo, Mutudza, Antonio, Eonde.

Bullets XI: Makoni, Chidhonza, Mushangwe, Mbewe, Zvasiya, Gonyora, Kapinda, Meke, Feremba, Mudzuka, Namakoma.

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Highlanders

8′ Goal!!! Manica Diamonds take the lead from the spot.

7′ Penalty!!! Muduhwa handles inside the box and the referee gives Manica Diamonds a penalty.

1′ Kick-off!!

Manica XI: Rayners, Masibera,Chamboko, Mafirenyika, Ndlovu, Munzabwa, Moyo, Jefrey, Mabvura, Manhanga, Katongomara.

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ncube, Ndlovu, Mhango, Ngodzo, Mhindirira, Silla, Mavunga, Navaya.