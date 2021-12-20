Twenty-eight players will be eligible to be selected in the final Warriors squad for Afcon.

This is after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) permitted the participating teams to include five more players in their final selections for the tournament due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The twenty-eight players will be picked from the forty-man list submitted at CAF last month.

CAF also confirmed that the number of substitutes wouldn’t change with one additional change permitted should the game goes into extra time.

Meanwhile, ZIFA has requested a special consideration in registering the final squad. The association wants a waiver so that the technical can be allowed to add some new players that were initially not part of the provisional team.

The request is based on the issue of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the local league.

The Warriors are in Group B and will face fellow COSAFA team Malawi, Guinea and Senegal. The national team will be making their fifth appearance at the finals.

The tournament will run from January 9 to February 6 2022.