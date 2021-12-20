Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has blasted the match officials who took charge of their 1-0 defeat to Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Bosso slumped to their second successive loss in the league, thanks to Tichaona Mabvura’s 8th minute goal from the spot.

The penalty come after Peter Mudhuwa handled inside the box.

Mpofu, however, feels the incident was too hash and influenced the outcome of the game.

“We could have won it but some people have denied us victory and chose to decide the result of the encounter.

“We are going back and make sure we start collecting maximum points. That is part of the game,” the gaffer said.

Despite not happy with the referee’s performance, Mpofu said he was impressed with how both teams played.

He added: “This was an exciting match apart from the result that we got. Both teams played some good football. It was exciting for me, to be honest.”