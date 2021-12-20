Warriors team-manager Wellington Mpandare has explained why they failed to travel to South Africa to meet Khama Billiat.

The national team technical has been trying to engage the forward to reconsider his decision to retire from international football and take part in the Afcon tournament in Cameroon next month.

A contingent, led by Mpandare, was set to meet the player in South Africa last week to continue the talks, but the trip failed.

Speaking to The Standard, the manager explained: “We could not travel to South Africa last week because of the Covid situation at Billiat’s club (Kaizer Chiefs), which means that all the players are in a bubble making, it impossible for us to see the player.

“We are monitoring the situation to see if we can still send a team this coming week, or maybe we can conclude the negotiations over the phone.”