Five players have received their maiden call-ups to the main Warriors squad after coach Norman Mapeza included them in the provisional selection for the Afcon 2021.

Right-back Tapiwa Sibanda headlines the list of debutants after some impressive shows for Cranborne Bullets this season.

Sibanda joined the army side at the start of the season, switching from Black Rhinos.

South Africa-based midfielder Temptation Chiunga has been on fire at his JDR Stars club in the National First Division. The 29-year old former Young Warriors captain has started in almost every game this season and has been directly involved in a couple of goals.

Other debutants include Shepherd Mhlanga of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum youngster Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

Mutimbanyoka was once included in the squad for COSAFA Cup but never joined the team as he was unavailable, isolating at home.

Dynamos’ defender Frank Makarati gets his first call-up to the main squad. He has only featured in the Warriors’ second-tier team in the CHAN games restricted to locally-based players.

Meanwhile, the camp will begin on the 23rd of December in Harare, with the final selection to be announced 31st of the month.