Malawi national team coach Meck Mwase has named a provisional thirty-four man squad for the 2021 Afcon tournament scheduled for Cameroun in January next year.

The selection contains only locally-based players and is already in camp.

Mwase handed maiden call-ups to 12 players headlined by Clever Mkungula, Innocent Nyasulu and Norchard Chimbalanga.

The Flames technical team is expected to release the final squad for the continental tournament by 23rd December.

Malawi are in group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Clever Mkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets Youth),William Thole, Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers),Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets),Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers),Innocent Nyasulu (Rumphi United)

Defenders: Nickson Nyasulu, Gomezgani Chirwa(Nyasa Big Bullets),Stainley Sanudi,Peter Cholopi(Be Forward Wanderers), Paul Ndlobvu, Norchard Chimbalanga ( MAFCO),Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Lawrence Chaziya (CIVO),Kelvin Kadzinje (Mzuzu Warriors), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Tigers),Andrew Lameck (Bangwe All Stars)

Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets),Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), David Daud, Innocent Msowoya (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves), Misheck Seleman (Nyasa Big Bullets),John Banda (UD Songo), Schumacker Kuwali (UD Songo),Tawonga Chimodzi (Silver Strikers),Loyd Njaliwa (Moyale Barracks),Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles),Robert Saizi (Mpima Academy), Wisdom Mpinganjira ( Be Foward Wanderers)

Strikers: Mphatso Kamanga (Karonga United), Chikondi Mbeta (Maggie Chombo Acadamy), Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets), Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers).