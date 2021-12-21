Dynamos teenager Bil Antonio has reportedly attracted interest from Mozambican side Costa do Sol.

According to The Herald, the foreign club sent its scouts last week to monitor the 18-year-old and attended the Glamour Boys’ 1-0 win over Cranborne Bullets on Sunday.

The publication also states that Antonio impressed the assessors, and he will be invited for trials for further assessment at Costa do Sol.

The Prince Edward student has established himself as one of the key members of the Dynamos squad since making his senior debut in the Chibuku Super Cup first-round game against Yadah in May.

He also earned his maiden Warriors call-up to the World Cup qualifiers, featuring for six minutes in the game against South Africa.