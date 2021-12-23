Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard has been given the greenlight to sign Marvelous Nakamba’s replacement in the January window.

Nakamba picked a knee injury in Villa’s defeat at Liverpool two weeks ago. The knock required surgery, and the midfielder will be on the sidelines for at least three months.

The setback came after the Zimbabwean had become a key figure in the Villa first XI.

According to English outlet The Mirror, Gerrard has already accepted Nakamba plays an important role in the team, and he must be replaced.

The gaffer is said to have asked the club’s sporting director Johan Lange to draw up a short list of targets to replace Nakamba.

The transfer window will open on the 1st of January and runs until the 31st of the month.

Related