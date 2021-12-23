Malawi national team coach Meke Mwase and his technical have trimmed the provisional squad for the Afcon 2021 to thirty players.

The adjusted selection will be camped in Saudi Arabia for ten days.

The first batch of the travelling squad left Blantyre on Thursday, and the second group of the team is expected to fly out on Friday.

According to the Flames’ head of the technical panel, Mario Marinica, more players will be dropped after the camp to assemble the final squad that will travel straight to Cameroon for the tournament.

Marinica told reporters on Wednesday: “The players in the provisional squad will have to prove themselves in the 10-day camp that we are going to have in Saudi Arabia because we are supposed to have a final squad that we will travel with, to Cameroon.”

The Flames will play two friendly matches against Mali on 30 December and Comoros on 4 January. The team will also have training matches with local clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Malawi is in group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers

Defenders

Limbikani Mzava (Amazulu) Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City) Nickson Mwase, Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Sankhani Mkandawire, Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lawrence Chaziya (Civo Sporting), Paul Ndlobvu (MAFCO), Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi (Be Forwards Wanderers)

Midfielders

John Banda (UD Songo), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol) Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets) Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles) Gerald Phiri Junior (Al Hillal), Robin Ngalande (St George), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers) Schumacher Kuwali (UD Songo), Fransisco Madinga (FC Dilla Gori), Peter Banda (Simba Sporting Club), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers)

Strikers

Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City), Henry Kumwenda (Butler Bulldogs) Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates, Stain Davie (Silver Strikers)

Pic Credit: Twitter/Malawi FA

