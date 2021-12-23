The Warriors will end the year outside the Top 100 of the FIFA World Rankings following the release of the latest table on Thursday.

The national team started the 2021 football calendar on number 108 but slumped thirteen spots along the way to position 121 despite their qualification to the 2021 Afcon tournament.

The dismissal performance in the World Cup qualifiers, CHAN and the COSAFA Cup did the biggest damage, and the country will finish the year in their lowest position in five years since reaching number 126 in May 2016.

Zimbabwe played fifteen competitive games in four competitions and only managed one win and four draws.

On the African table, the Warriors dropped four places in 2021 to finish on number 31.

The national team’s overall point tally also fell by 42.56 points.