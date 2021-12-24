The Warriors of Zimbabwe will today commence preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The 33rd edition of the biannual showpiece, to be staged in Cameroon, roars into life on January 9, with Zimbabwe kick-starting their campaign against Senegal a day later.

As of yesterday, all local players named in the provisional squad by coach Norman Mapeza, were expected to start reporting for camp.

The South Africa-based contingent was also expected yesterday, with everyone, except for captain Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe and David Moyo, expected by Boxing Day.

That quintet will fly directly to Cameroon after New Year’s eve.

Gangly United States-based defender Teenage Hadebe is already in the country, as well as JDR Stars’ Ishmael Wadi.

The provisional squad will be trimmed to 23 before departure for Cameroon on December 29.

