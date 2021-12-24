Twenty-two of the thirty players in the Warriors squad for Afcon 2021 have reported for camp.

The team started training on Thursday in Harare, and all the locally-based players named in the provisional squad by coach Norman Mapezaare are present.

Teenage Hadebe, who plays for Houston Dynamo in the USA, is still at home attending a family emergency, while South Africa-based defender Onismor Bhasera’s flight was delayed due to bad weather and is now expected to touch down on Saturday along with Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa.

The players that will miss the local camp include Tino Kadewere, captain Knowledge Musona, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe. The group will team up with the rest of the team in Cameroon.

The Warriors will depart for West Africa on 29 December and arrive on the following day.

Preparations will continue there with a couple of friendly games.

Warriors Squad: