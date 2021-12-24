The Zimbabwe Football Association is arranging at least two friendly matches for the Warriors ahead of the Afcon 2021 tournament next month.

The national team started training on Thursday in Harare and will leave for Cameroon on December 29.

According team manager Wellington Mpandare, they are courting Sudan for a pos­sible friendly match with the hope of securing more matches.

“It will be good for the team to get the chance to gauge their strengths before the tournament,” Mpandare told The Herald.

“For now, we are talking to Sudan and we are proposing a friendly match on January 2.

“We would like to play at least two friendly matches in Yaoundé so we are still looking for another team to engage on January 4.”

He added: “Otherwise we can say our preparations are now in motion. The coach called in a 30-mem­ber provisional squad and they started trooping in today (yesterday).

“Obviously we will have to observe all the Covid-19 protocols, which means we begin by testing the players and officials on arrival. We will test again before we begin our full training on Sunday.”

Zimbabwe are in Group B along with Senegal, Malawi and Guinea. They will begin their campaign on 10 January against the Teranga Lions.