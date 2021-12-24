Zimbabwean defender Shane Maroodza has signed his first professional contract with English Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The 17-year old UK-born star signed a two-and-half year contract which will expire in June 2024.

Commenting on the deal, Huddersfield Academy Manager Emyr Humphreys said: “Shane has been an impressive addition to our Club both on and off the field since signing, with an attitude and passion for the game and to better himself that he should be proud of.

“Having made the jump to Under-19s level this season, he is a player that we see being able to transition to B Team level and further progress at the Club, with such a huge potential to improve and excel at left-back.”

Proud moment for me and my family to have signed my first professional contract @htafc #Terrier pic.twitter.com/G9V9Xq9NNm — Shane Maroodza (@MaroodzaShane) December 23, 2021

Maroodza’s parents are from Zimbabwe which qualifies him to represent the country at junior levels. He signed for Huddersfield in 2020 as a free agent after leaving the Leicester City academy.