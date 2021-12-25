Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe is doubtful for the upcoming AFCON finals, amid revelations that he is attending to a ‘delicate’ family problem.

The gangly defender was named in the 30-man provisional squad and is already in the country after the competition of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

He is however still to join his teammates in camp.

Mpandare gave update on the former Kaizer Chiefs man saying: “Teenage has issues at home which he is attending to, I will talk to him again today to find out how he is handling his delicate situation.”

The Warriors depart for Cameroon on December 27.

So far, 24 of the 30 players are in camp.

The quintet of captain Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe, and David Moyo, is expected to fly directly to Cameroon after New Year’s eve.

