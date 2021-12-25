Warriors Team Manager Wellington Mpandare insists the possibility of Zimbabwe being banned from the upcoming AFCON finals is not something the team is discussing or worried about as they are just focused on going to the continental showpiece.

The 33rd edition of the continental extravaganza kicks of in Cameroon on January 10 but Zimbabwe’s participation is hanging by a thread due to an ultimatum given to the Sports and Recreation (SRC), to reinstate the suspended Felton Kamambo led ZIFA board by January 3, or risk a ban.

Mpandare says that is not something they are even discussing, as focuss is just on preparing for the bianaual showpiece.

“Noone is worried about suspension, we have never talked about it and we will never discuss those things in camp lest we deflate the mood in camp. We just know we going to Cameroon on the 29th,” he said.

The Warriors, who began preparations for the tournament yesterday, are set to leave for Cameroon on December 29.

