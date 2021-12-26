Zhejiang Greentown striker Nyasha Mushekwi has finished the 2021 Chinese League One season as the top goal-scorer.

The Zimbabwean netted twenty-three goals in the regular campaign which ended last week. His tally consists of a hat-trick and three braces, and scored from the penalty spot three times.

Mushekwi finished the season with three goals ahead of second-placed Nigerian Chisom Egbuchulam.

The former Warriors international will play a few more games in the playoffs as his team seeks to win promotion into the Super League, the top-flight of Chinese football.

Greentown, who finished third in the 2021 season, will play the team that ends in the sixteenth position in the Super League.

The games are scheduled for 7-12 January 2022.