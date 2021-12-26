Onismor Bhasera became the latest player to report for duty in the Warriors camp after arriving on Saturday.

The SuperSport United defender failed to come on Thursday after his flight from Johannesburg was rescheduled because of bad weather.

Twenty-three players were in the camp by Saturday night with Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa still expected to touch down later on.

Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe is doubtful for the upcoming AFCON finals, amid revelations that he is still attending to a ‘family problem’.

The gangly defender is part of the 30-man provisional squad and is already in the country after the completion of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The players that will miss the local camp include Tino Kadewere, captain Knowledge Musona, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe. The group will team up with the rest of the team in Cameroon.

The Warriors will depart for West Africa on 29 December and arrive on the following day.

Preparations will continue there with a couple of friendly games.

List of players in Warriors camp:

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Taimon Mvula (Dynamos)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne), Godknows Muriwa, Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United)

Midfielders: Temptation Chiwunga (JDR Stars), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Supersport United), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)

Forwards: Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Prince Dube (Azam).

Players yet to report for duty:

Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knowledge Musona (Al Tai), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) and Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo).

Related