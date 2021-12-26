Knowledge Musona has scored his first brace in the Saudi Pro League.

The Warriors captain netted two goals as his Al Taai side came from a goal down to beat Faisaly 3-1 in a game played on Boxing Day.

He first found the back of the net on the 65th minute to equalise for his team.

Musona came back again on the stroke of full-time and sealed the victory for Al Taai after a quick counterattack.

The goals take Musona’s season tall to four in fourteen games.

