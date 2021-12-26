Knowledge Musona has scored his first brace in the Saudi Pro League.

The Warriors captain netted two goals as his Al Taai side came from a goal down to beat Faisaly 3-1 in a game played on Boxing Day.

He first found the back of the net on the 65th minute to equalise for his team.

⚽️🎥 د65’ شاهد هدف التعادل للطائي عن طريق " موسونا ". #الطائي_الفيصلي pic.twitter.com/19PUD2LYQc — دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان 🇸🇦 (@SPL) December 26, 2021

Musona came back again on the stroke of full-time and sealed the victory for Al Taai after a quick counterattack.

⚽️🎥 شاهد الهدف الثالث للطائي عن طريق " موسونا ". #الطائي_الفيصلي pic.twitter.com/1bTduIgX1X — دوري كأس الأمير محمد بن سلمان 🇸🇦 (@SPL) December 26, 2021

The goals take Musona’s season tall to four in fourteen games.