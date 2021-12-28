Veteran defender Onismor Bhasera says the Warriors are unfazed by their star-studded opponents at AFCON 2021and they are targeting the knockout stages of the tournament.

Zimbabwe are in the Group B of the 33rd edition of the continental showpiece and will be looking to book a place in the knockout stages for the first time.

They kick off their campaign against a star-studded Senegal side but Bhasera says that does not intimidate them as a team.

“Iam going to have a word with the players, I have been there before, but football is always changing and its going to be different this time around but we are looking forward to it,” he said.

“Our goal is to reach the knockout stage of the tournament this time around.”

“We have to do our job, the best team on the day will win it’s not about stars. We have to go out there and put in a shift, the result will always take care of itself. What is important is to put in a shift, sometimes you lose but we have to leave everything on the field.”

“We are not worried about star-studded teams, we are just going there to work hard and encourage each other,” added the SuperSport United man.

