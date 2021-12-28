The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) says it will not act on the FIFA ultimatum and reinstate the suspended ZIFA board until they are ‘properly informed’ of it.

The country’s sports regulatory body suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board on November 16 for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

FIFA then intervened in the saga and ordered the SRC to reinstate Kamambo and company by January 3, or Zimbabwe risks being banned from international football.

The commission’s chairman Gerald Mlotshwa however insists they are not losing sleep over the world football governing body’s ultimatum.

“We don’t have any official correspondence from FIFA giving us any deadline for re reinstatement. What we have seen in the media is a letter purportedly from FIFA addressed to a suspended member of ZIFA,” said Mhlotswa, according to NewsDay.

Should the SRC not act in accordance with the FIFA letter, there are chances the Warriors maybe be banned from the upcoming AFCON finals.