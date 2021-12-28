Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says he is happy with the preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals so far.

The team started training on Sunday, with 24 of the 30 players named in the provisional squad present.

Mapeza said so far so good.

“I am happy with what I have seen so far, I hope we keep working hard and prepare,” he said.

“Well for our trip to Cameroon. We would have wanted everyone to be here but that’s the nature of football, some of the guys are not here because of injuries.

The former national team captain bemoaned the absence of key players but also insisted that the debutants he drafted into the team, are also working hard.

“We have brought in some guys who are working hard. Its a pity that some of the guys who played in the qualifiers are not going to Cameroon.”

“We have talking to the players and for them just to be here is a massive motivation itself and now it’s all up to them, we have done our part.

“Its all about mental strength, the motivation is there to go out there and do well,” added the coach.