Warriors striker Prince Dube is relishing the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals and says he wishes to score goals to make the nation happy.

The Azam gunslinger is back in the Warriors fold after missing out on the entire World Cup qualifying campaign due to injuries.

He is part of the 30-man provisional squad named by coach Norman Mapeza, which will be trimmed to 23 today before the team departs for Cameroon tomorrow.

“As a striker, my wish is to score in each and every game so that I make my nation happy and proud. As a striker you are expected to score goals and this is what I wish to do,” the soft-spoken striker said.

” It’s a great feeling to be called for the national team. Everytime I’m called to the national team, it is an honour. It is important for me that when selected I play to help the team achieve it’s targets by scoring goals.”

“It has been a tough time for me, I have been through a lot because of the injuries but what’s important now is to focus on the job at hand. It’s not about me alone but it’s about the team which is very crucial,” he added.